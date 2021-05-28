PHILADELPHIA - Donald Marvin Cook, 70, of Antwerp passed away at his home on May 25th, 2021; after years of dealing with heart issues. Surviving are his four children: Ronald D. Cook and his partner Amy Schiller of Phoenix AZ, Trisha J. Cook of Philadelphia, Lisa J. Cook of Philadelphia, and Michael J. Cook of Antwerp. He had three brothers: Ronald F. Cook who died in 1965 while serving in the Air Force, David W. Cook and his wife Tina of Antwerp, and Randy R. Cook and his wife Tamara of Portola Valley, Ca. Donald had three grandsons: Dakota Cook, Orion Cook and Brandon Sinclair, a granddaughter, Paige Tanner. Donald also had two great granddaughters: Maevyn and Kasenia.
Donald was born December 29th, 1950, the son of Fred L. and Helen J. Cook of Philadelphia. He attended Indian River High School and went on to join the United States Air Force. Donald was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon leaving the military’, he went to work for Fort Drum’s Department of Labor and Transportation, until he retired in 2011.
A member of the Masonic Lodge, Donald enjoyed his hobbies of working on cars, small engines, and anything else mechanical. He was renowned for his creative uses of duct tape and silicone. Fourth of July BBQ’s were always lively with the fireworks display. He took over this family tradition from his father Fred, on the very road. Donald was well known for his sarcasm and easy-going personality, did not have a mean bone in his body and would help anyone in need.
The family will be holding a celebration of life in his memory at a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Philadelphia Fire Dept or Meals on Wheels of Jefferson County.
Arrangements are Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
