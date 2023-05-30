LOWVILLE - Donald O. Edick, 97, formerly of West Road, Town of Martinsburg, Lowville, died on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Lewis County Health System Hospital, Lowville. The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville with Rick Weller officiating, burial will be in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11 – 1 Wednesday, May 31, 2023, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Surviving are his three sons; Richard E. and Cheryl Edick. Electric City, Washington, Gerald F. and Jennifer Edick, Madison Heights, Michigan, Jeffrey W. and Tammy Edick, Castorland; five daughters; Cynthia M. and Henry Nortz, Lowville, Cheryl A. and Thomas LaLonde, Lyons Falls, Janelle M. and Patrick Flynn, Lowville, Suzanne L. and Anthony VerSchneider, Virginia Beach, VA, Debra J. Edick of Stamford, CT., several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Marion Edick, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, June, who passed on April 6, 2018; two daughters, Berneda K. Edick, who died at birth on December 24, 1961 and Bonnie L. Cobb; a son, Robert H. Edick; and grandson Joseph Cobb; a granddaughter Jennifer J. Nortz; six brothers, Gerald, Harold, Clinton, Lyle, Joseph, and Willard Edick; eight sisters, Ethel Joy, Florence Delles, Dorothy Rhone; Phyllis Lyndaker, Fanny Peebles, Pricilla Rice, Helen Smithling, Katherine Edick; and four siblings who died in infancy. Donald was born on December 12, 1925 in the Town of Martinsburg, NY, a son of the late Eugene and Esther Shannon Edick and attended rural school in Martinsburg. On September 21, 1948, he married June M. Rook at Lowville Methodist Church, with Rev. O.T. Anderson officiating. He worked for New York Central Railroad in Lowville from 1949-1956. Donald then worked for NYSDOT from 1956-1983, when he retired. He was a member of Lowville United Methodist Church. Donald enjoyed watching sports, and loved his cats and dogs. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
