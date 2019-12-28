Norfolk — Donald P. Northrop, age 70, of County Route 36, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 until time of service at 8:00 p.m. at the Phillips Memorial Home Massena.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
