POTSDAM – Funeral services for Donald R. LaPage, 60, a resident of 903 Racquette Road, Potsdam, will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral. Mr. LaPage unexpectedly passed away September 14, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Donald is survived by his father, Robert LaPage, Norwood; two brothers, Richard (Tina) Shatraw, Potsdam and Ronald (Annette) LaPage, Massena; his three sisters, Patricia (Myron) Jewell, Alexandria, NH; Shelia (Wesley) Besaw, Bristol, NH; Margaret (Larry) Lader, Waddington; and as well as several nieces and nephews. Donald was pre-deceased by his mother, Sharon LaPage and brother, Steven LaPage.
Born in Potsdam, NY on June 10, 1963 to Robert and Sharon Shatraw LaPage, Donald attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. He worked for several years at the IGA in Potsdam, working in the Deli and Bakery. In his spare time, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching t.v. shows on his tablet, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends, especially playing with his nieces and nephews. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Donald R. LaPage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.