MORRISTOWN- Funeral mass for Donald R. Sullivan, 87, of Morristown, NY; formerly of Brasher Falls, NY will be held 10am Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg, NY with Father Morgan officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, NY.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 pm on Tuesday September 22, 2020.
Mr. Sullivan died Thursday afternoon at Riverledge Nursing home.
Don was predeceased by his parents Michael J. and Anna L. Sullivan of Brasher Falls, NY. His sister Jean W. Hayes of Ogdensburg, NY. Jean’s twin Veronica A. Sullivan and two brothers Joseph and John Sullivan.
Donald is survived by, his brother Gary J. Sullivan and his wife Rosemary Sullivan of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; his nieces/nephews Debra J. Hayes, Timothy J. Hayes, David A. Hayes, John T. Hayes all of Florida. Cynthia L. Measheaw and her husband Earl R. Measheaw of Gouverneur, NY. Colleen M. Fletcher and her husband Matthew T. Fletcher of Naples, Fl. Andrew E. Hayes and his wife Luz M. Hayes of Naples, Fl. Michael E. Sullivan of Lake Hopatcong, NJ. Kerrie L. Gumaer and her husband Rodnie Gumaer of Lake Hopatcong, NJ. His great nieces/nephews Samantha, Jessica, Rodnie Jr. Gumaer, Ajani, Logan, Lauren Fletcher, Andrew Hayes, Johnny, Dustin, Joshua, Cheyenne Earlywine, Alison Anderson, Mathew, Larry, Jessie, Patrick Hayes, Paul Marlow, Sara, Jessica, Sarah Measheaw, and Bryant Cruz.
Donald was born on April 21, 1933, on a diary farm in St. Lawrence County, the son of Michael J. and Anna L. Oakes Sullivan. He attended School for the Deaf in Rome, NY. Don lived in Columbia High Manor in Morristown, NY. for several years, before living in Riverledge Nursing Home.
Donald was dedicated to attending St. John’s Church of Morristown, NY and Notre Dame Church of Ogdensburg, NY. before he attended St. Patrick Church of Brasher Falls, Don was a devout catholic, he was always there to lend a helping hand. He did a lot for his sister, Jean, with helping her get to the store, doctors’ appointments, or whatever she needed.
Donald accomplished many things throughout his life. At a very young age he became deaf and lost one eye from a dynamite accident that occurred when he was only ten years old. Defying the odds of beings deaf and having only one eye he was still able to read, write, drove, and even knew how to wire the electrical in his parents’ garage. He was employed by a gulf course as a caddy, Don even learned how to play gulf. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and snowmobile. Even at the age of 73 he would cruse along on a kids’ scooter. Dons’ biggest enjoyment in life was to make people laugh.
Donations may be made in his memory to Edward I. Moses: Walk/Run for Life in honor of his deceased sister Jean Hayes.
