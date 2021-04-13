Donald Trickey

Trickey

Donald R. Trickey “Pops,” 85 yrs. old of Coeymans NY, passed away peacefully at his home on 3/30/2021. Born April 17th 1935 in Alexandria Bay NY. Pre deceased by both parents Glenn Trickey & J. Edith Shepherd, his wife Joan Trickey, 2 sons & eldest daughter. Surviving Don are his 4 siblings, his youngest daughter, 6 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. He was self employed (1957) until 2014 when he retired from Trickey Tank & Pump & Trickey’s Junk Yard. He enjoyed keeping busy & working on any kind of machinery. Never idle hands. He had lots of accomplishments in his lifetime!

A celebration of life will be held on April 17th 2021, 4pm-6pm @ The Flying Spatula (Six T diner) 24479 NYS 411 LaFargeville NY 13656 for friends & family.

