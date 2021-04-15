Donald R. Trickey “Pops,” 85 yrs. old of Coeymans NY, passed away peacefully at his home on 3/30/2021. Born April 17th 1935 in Alexandria Bay NY. Pre deceased by both parents Glenn Trickey & J. Edith Shepherd, his wife Joan Trickey, 2 sons & eldest daughter. Surviving Don are his 4 siblings, his youngest daughter, 6 grandchildren & 15 great-grandchildren. He was self employed (1957) until 2014 when he retired from Trickey Tank & Pump & Trickey’s Junk Yard. He enjoyed keeping busy & working on any kind of machinery. Never idle hands. He had lots of accomplishments in his lifetime!
A celebration of life will be held on April 17th 2021, 4pm-6pm @ The Flying Spatula (Six T diner) 24479 NYS 411 LaFargeville NY 13656 for friends & family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.