SACKETS HARBOR - Donald Raymond Smith, 72, of Brent Lane, passed away, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on June 15, 1948 in Alexandria Bay, NY, he was a son of Leon L. and Lila B. Elliott Smith. He attended Theresa Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1966, then received Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from SUNY Oswego in 1972.
Donald married Carol A. White on June 14, 1969 at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Taunton, NY.
In 1972, he started his career at Indian River High School. An adjunct instructor in US History & Psychology for SU Project Advance, and head of the Social Studies Department in his final years teaching, retiring after 38 years.
Donald was an active member in NYSUT and a winning Whiz Quiz Coach.
He loved music, especially Dylan and Van Morrison, an avid fan of the Giants and Yankees since childhood, Syracuse University as an adult. He also loved golf, even better with Clint, Jim and Kevin.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Carol; several nieces and nephews; many friends.
His parents and a sister, Eleanor S. Judd-Lloyd passed away previously.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to the Food Bank of Central NY, 7066 Interstate Island Road, Syracuse, NY 13209, please specify for Jefferson County.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
