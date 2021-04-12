Donald Shambo

CONSTABLEVILLE – Donald F. Shambo, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, NY. with his daughter Donna by his side.
Born on September 15, 1930 in Auburn, NY to Fred and Dorothy Shambo, he spent most of his life as a resident of Constableville. As a boy, he earned many ribbons at riding competitions he entered with his quarter horse, Banner. He graduated from Constableville High School in 1949. From 1951 to 1953, Don served his country in the U.S. Army, spending 13 months in Korea.
Don married the love of his life, Eva Duppert, on September 3, 1955 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Constableville. Their marriage spanned 63 years until he was predeceased by Eva in February of 2019.
For 39 years, Don worked at Georgia Pacific Paper Company which eventually became Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper in Lyons Falls, NY, retiring at age 62 as a machinist.
Don will be remembered for his great sense of humor and talent as a creative problem solver. There was nothing he wouldn’t tackle. He designed and built the family home, with Eva as a full working partner by his side and four children in tow, while working full time. He seemed able to fix or build anything, sometimes just out of scrap, and enjoyed tinkering with machinery. He always had many projects underway for family and friends. For several years, Don and Eva enjoyed taking the four grandchildren camping in their fifth wheeler each summer in Lake George.
With a commitment of service to his C-ville community, Don was a member of the Constableville Fire Department since 1956, volunteering each year as needed at fires and at the many fire department events. He also volunteered for several years as a Citizen’s Patrol Officer to support the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. He was a lifetime member of the Lewis County VFW 6912, a member/volunteer of the Constable Hall Historical Society and was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church.
Don is survived by his devoted children, Cynthia (Joe) Dowd of Wynantskill, NY, Susan (Randy) Conway of Turin, NY, Donna (Jeff) Robinson of New Hartford, NY, and John (Rita) Shambo of Bridgewater, MA, four cherished grandchildren, Derek Conway, Jacob (Ruthanne) Conway, Kaitlin Dowd and Connor Dowd, and his precious great-grandson, Oakley Conway. He is also survived by his sister-in laws Ann Colleen and Maureen Duppert. Don’s family would like to express deep appreciation for the devotion shown to him by our cousin Shelley Petersen.
Due to Covid 19, services will be held privately for the family.
Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the Constableville Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 438 Constableville, NY 13325.
For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
