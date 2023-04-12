Baldwinsville / Wellesley Island - Donald Smith Hausner, 91 of Baldwinsville and Wellesley Island, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2023. Don was born January 2, 1932 in Oneida, NY to the late Edith Laura Smith and Harold Stanley Hausner. He was a 1950 graduate of Mohawk Central School where he played football and basketball. Following his graduation he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Holder on tours in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean, and the Black Sea. Following his tour of duty he attended SUNY Cortland under the GI Education Bill where he met his wife, the former Shirley Raymond. The two were married in 1957. Don graduated 1958 with a BS in Education. He taught 6th grade and coached basketball at Owen D. Young School while attending SUNY Oneonta to earn his masters degree in education. He continued his education at Syracuse University where he worked towards his doctorate. Due to his growing family he stopped short of completing his dissertation. Donald and Shirley lived in Cortland and North Lawrence before settling in Carthage, NY where Don was the Director of Curriculum for Carthage Central School, helping organize title 9 programs at its inception to give more individual instruction to low income and under achieving students as well as equal opportunity for girls. Don was the chairman of the Town of Champion Planning Board during the Fort Drum expansion. He was Secretary of the Lions Club where he helped to organize the broom sales, supporting the eye bank and organizing glasses for the needy. He retired in 1987 and moved to Wellesley Island and Baldwinsville where he remained active by serving as chairman of the homeowners board for several years. Don was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed the St. Lawrence River, Fishing, Boating , Water Skiing, Hunting, Snowmobiling Playing Pitch, a good campfire and a cold beer surrounded by family. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Hausner, and Arthur Hausner. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Shirley; children, Kevin (Patricia) Hausner, Terri (John) Appel, Kent (Bobie) Hausner; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Davey, Kelcie (Tyler) Czarnopis, Ian Hausner, step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Andrew, Rockie, and Dillon; great grandchildren, Hanna, Matthew, Marilyn, Alimae; as well as many well loved nieces and nephews. Don’s family wishes to extend a special thanks to “Sandy”, Dr. Procopio and staff, Dr. Teo, Dr. Aiello, and the staff at Brittonfield who worked and encouraged them though many difficult times. Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 27, from 4-7 pm at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. A Funeral Service will begin at 10 am, Friday April 28, at the funeral home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Syracuse University Center for Autism Research (C.A.R.E), Wellesley Island Fire Department, or Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps.
Donald Smith Hausner
January 2, 1932 - April 8, 2023
