Donald Szoke 84 of Eastover, S.C died at home under hospice and the care of his family. Mr. Szoke is survived by his wife Karen Sabo Szoke,a daughter Justina Vroman of Canajoharie ,N.Y, a son Gazel Szoke of Eastover,SC, brother Joseph A. Szoke , Columbia,S.C,sister Marylou Rubar Concord,N.H., and an Aunt Olga Simon Woodhouse,Rome N,Y, five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Three sisters predeceased him RoseMarie Szoke,Margaret Ann Phillips and Josephine Entrott. Donald was born in Lowville,N.Y August 9,1935, the son of Joseph and Margaret Simon Szoke. Graduated in the class of 1953 Lowville Academy. He served 8 years in the Air Force. Worked for the Ford Garage and for Richard Rennie as a mechanic, worked civil service at Fort Drum,N.Y and retired from Fort Jackson S.C. He enjoyed his family and working in his yard.
Donald Szoke
