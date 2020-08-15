Donald Valentine, aged 72, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on August 11, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Donald was born in Harrisville, NY. He graduated from Harrisville Central School. Donald worked at Carthage Savings & Loan for many years, retiring in 2004. Don loved hunting, fishing, golf, and people. He was a lifelong Elks Club member. Donald was married briefly to Ann Young. Then he was married to Sandy Martin until her death. His marriage to Laraine Phillips lasted 34 years. They lived in Carthage, NY until their retirement and then moved to Sebring, Florida.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Wilda Valentine.
He is survived by his wife, Laraine Valentine, two daughters, Tammy Young and Michelle Ventress, a son, Matthew Comfort, 5 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two sisters, Carol Durham and Sandra Brown, a brother, Stephen Valentine, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Services: Because of the current pandemic, there will be no services.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org.
Visit www.TindallFuneralHome.com for guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.