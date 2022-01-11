Donald Votra, age 81, Cape Vincent, died January 6, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer.
Donald was born in Cape Vincent on August 17, 1940, the son of Raymond and Ruth Bourcy Votra.
After graduating from high school in 1959, he worked full-time alongside his father on the dairy farm. After his father died in 1974 he purchased the Family farm, keeping a promise he made to his father to keep the farm running. He provided a home for his mother and sister often working from 5 AM to 8:30 PM seven days a week. He never married, but enjoyed spending time with his beloved nephews, nieces and beloved cousins. He had a great love for children.
He won many awards during his career for his milk production and cattle herd. He never boasted about those awards because he was a humble man of great character.
He dedicated his entire life to the family farm. After selling his dairy herd in the early 2000s, he continued raising heifers and then eventually started a small dairy herd, eventually selling that herd in 2012. Following retirement, he went to work for a cousin, working on his dairy farm and working the land. He loved his land and would not sell the farm, so he leased the farm and watched crops grow and the land be productive. He was a true farmer. In the last few years of his life, he enjoyed driving around the countryside, looking at different farms and especially liked to visit Amish farms.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents two sisters Elsie Garnsey and Rose Votra. He is survived by brother Marvin of Cape Vincent sisters Doris Brown of Merrills Inlet, South Carolina and Marilyn (Dennis) Espinosa of Salina, Kansas, several nephews, nieces and many beloved cousins.
Funeral services will be held in Clayton at T.R. Jetty funeral home. Calling hours Friday from 4-7 and a private family service Saturday at 1:00.
Donations may be made to Cape Vincent ambulance.
He was dearly loved and will be missed immensely.
