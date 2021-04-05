BLACK RIVER – Donald W. Allington, 74, of Burnup Road, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.
Donald was born on August 19, 1946 in Corning, New York, son of the late Lory and Editha (Gee) Allington. After his schooling, he worked as a Cable Technician for Spectrum. Later he drove school bus for Carthage Central, a job that he truly loved.
A marriage to Barbara Hendershott ended in divorce. On June 28, 1980 he married Janet Turnbull.
Donald loved tinkering around and building things. He and his wife Janet loved camping, canoeing and kayaking together. Most of all, he loved being around children.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Janet; six children, Tery (Anndrea) Allington of Carthage, NY; Daniel (George Allington-Turner & Bradley Jorgensen) Allington of Antwerp, NY; Tracy Allington of Leominster, MA; Douglas Honness of Black River, NY; Scott (Lela) Honness of Carthage, NY; and Trevor (Cecily) Honness of Ellenburg, NY; two sisters, Betty Robenold and Jacquelyn Allington; a sister-in-law, Hilda Allington and a brother-in-law, Milford Hunter; as well as 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by six siblings.
Per Donald’s wishes, no public services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held by the family at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial donations in Donald’s memory can be made to the Ryan’s Wish Foundation at PO BOX 326 Gouverneur NY 13642; or to Sarah’s Guest House at 100 Roberts Ave, Syracuse, NY 13207.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
