Alexandria Bay, NY – Donald W. Bryer, 79, of 9 Fuller Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, December 15th, at his home.
He was born June 4, 1941 in Herrings, NY. He was educated in Morristown, NY schools.
He married Jill Simmons on November 2, 1984, in Morristown, NY. The couple resided in Croghan, NY for a number of years.
Don worked as a young man in the paper industry in Carthage, NY for 5 years. He then went to work for the New York Airbrake, in Watertown. He retired in 2004, after 37 years of service.
He enjoyed golf, cars and formula one racing.
Besides his wife, Jill, he is survived by a son, Daniel and two daughters, Sonja and Rhonda. A half brother, Peter Putnam, predeceased him.
Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2021 at Highland Park Cemetery, Alexandria Bay.
Memorial donations may be made in Don’s name to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St. Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.