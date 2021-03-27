Donald W. Cook, 90, of Hermon, died on March 26, 2021, at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 1 - 4 PM, at the funeral home, a funeral mass will be Monday, March 29, 10 am, St. Mary’s Church, Canton, Father Brian Stitt officiating, burial will follow at St. Henry’s Cemetery, DeKalb Junction. Due to COVID restrictions face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church Donald is survived by his sons, Steven (Kitty) Cook, Massena, Roy Cook, Hermon, daughters, Donna (John) Collins, Russell, Deborah (Vincent) Warren, Malone, Vicki (William) Riley, Ballston Lake, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his son, Dennis Cook, his daughter, Christina Cook, his brother, Bernard Cook, sisters, Marion Reed, Rebecca Brunet, Margaret Kirkey, and Rita Blevins.
He was born on May 22, 1930 in Ogdensburg, to the late, Roy and Veronica Tiernan Cook. He graduated from Hermon School in 1949. Don married Lula Mae Coller on October 23, 1950 at St. Henry’s Church, Father Parisian officiating, she died on July 26, 2019. He worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway in the late 50’s and was a farmer on his family’s farm. He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, and previously St. Henry’s Church, where he was on the parish council, he was a member of the Bell Hunting Club. He was a Hermon Town Assessor, in 1976. He loved spending time with his family and working on the family farm with his Dad. He played basketball, baseball, poker, Pedro, raced cars, and gave rides with his horse drawn wagon. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hermon Rescue Squad, Canton Rescue Squad, St. Lawrence Valley Hospice or the SPCA. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
