Donald W. Sutcliffe

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow flurries and snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.