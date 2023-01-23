Skip to main content
Donald W. Sutcliffe

Donald W. Sutcliffe

Donald W. Sutcliffe, 86, formerly of Sackets Harbor and Adams Center, passed away Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at the Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL.. Mr. Sutcliffe is a retired Post Master from Long Beach, Long Island. Among his survivors is his wife, Susan

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

