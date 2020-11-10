Donald W. “The Chief” Howard passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT. He was 94 years old.
Don was born in Watertown, NY on March 28, 1926 to the late Perley W. and Margaret E. Clarke Howard. Before graduating high school, he joined the US Navy in 1943 where he proudly served during WWII between 1943 – 1946 aboard the USS Slater. After being discharged, he graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1947, and entered the Navy Reserve in Watertown from 1946 – 1986, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Office. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion.
Don married Laurene Alice Houlihan on November 18, 1950. The couple had 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Laurene passed away on March 21, 2007.
In 1953, he went to work for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier in Watertown where he served as president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) during the early 1970’s. He retired from the Post Office in 1985.
Don is survived by his wife Kathy Speedy, his children Dana Anderson, Kim Johnson, Craig Howard and Scot (Barb) Howard; five grandchildren Justine (Jim) Budowski, Krista (Wesley) Hardin, Justin Howard, Keli (Jeremiah) Hernandez, and Rick Howard; and five great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Shirley H. and John Leonard, sons-in-law Raymond R. Anderson and Dean Johnson, and his grandson Dalton Johnson.
Don was known for being an excellent dancer and skier, both downhill and cross-country. He served on the National Ski Patrol at Dry Hill during the 1960’s and early 70’s. Besides dancing and downhill skiing, he enjoyed golf, bowling, and attending local high school sports, especially wrestling.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
Shelburne Rescue, 154 Turtle Lane, Shelburne, VT 05482
McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.