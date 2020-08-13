Donald William Peck, 64, lifelong resident of Constantia and recently at The Manor at Seneca Hill in Minetto, died Sunday, August 2nd of natural causes. His mother, Dorothy Wilkinson Peck, gave selflessly of her love, time and guidance so he could complete his academic requirements as a young man. A 1976 graduate of PV Moore High School in Central Square, he spent decades working as a custodian and grounds crew member for the Central Square School District before retiring in 2010.
Donald loved the outdoors, mowing, wood splitting and ‘making his rounds’ exploring the area in his trucks. He studied hard and earned a CDL driver’s license so he could advance in his job. He knew road names, short cuts and directions better than a GPS. Donald loved his family and liked nothing better than sharing trips to the Woodsmans’ Field Days and Empire Farm Days, where he often won raffles.
Survived by brother Jim (Peg) of Constantia with nephew Jon (Sarah) Peck with great-nieces Genevieve and Hazel Peck of California, and nephew Alex Peck of Colorado; and brother Eric (Nancy) with nephew Daniel Peck and niece Alicia Peck, all of North Carolina.
Private graveside services were held August 5th in Constantia Rural Cemetery, with a celebration of life to be held at a later, safer date. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in his name to a school of your choice or the North Shore Food Pantry, PO Box 165 Cleveland NY 13042 where both Donald and his mom volunteered for many years.
A special thank you goes to the staff and management of skilled nursing facility The Manor at Seneca Hill. Their standards, care and commitment to their residents made Donald’s final years comfortable and safe.
