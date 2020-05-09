Chase Mills: Donalda Mae Premo, age 77, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon (May 8, 2020) at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Waddington.
Born in Potsdam, NY on March 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Donald E. and Dorothy (Pike) Forsythe. As per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A Graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in West Potsdam Cemetery. For more information please visit www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.