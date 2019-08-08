Massena — Donalda T. Francia, age 93, formerly of Washington St., Massena, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. There will be no public calling hours. Graveside services will privately be held for the family. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Donalda was born on February 4, 1926 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of Donald and Eva (Nee’ Haines) Cameron. She married Frank Francia on August 28, 1948 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Earl Nichols presiding. Frank predeceased her in 2001. She worked at Levine’s Department store for over 17 years. Donalda and her husband enjoyed spending the winters in Paisley, FL. Her favorite past times were tending to her garden, reading and knitting. Donalda was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Donalda is survived by her three children, Barbara Francia, Tampa, FL, Frank and wife Lu Ann Francia of Raymondville, Mark and wife MaryLou Francia of Massena; four grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Francia of Peru, NY, James Francia of Massena, Ian (Cortney) Francia of Raleigh, NC, Forest (Ileaner) Francia of Berwick, ME; six great grandchildren, John, Anna, Ethan, Leah, Cameron and Kale.
She was predeceased by six brothers, Robert, George, Duncan, Neil, Hugh and Malcolm Cameron; four sisters, Rowena Cameron, Jean Rawlinson, Irma Cameron and Ola Tyo.
Memorial contributions in Donalda’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 329, Massena, NY 13662. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemoria.com.
