Ogdensburg - Donna Bombard, 79, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family by her side.
Per her request a private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, and a celebration of life will be held at the home of her daughter Linda Jones at 3 Piney River Road, Gouverneur on Saturday, October 29th, starting at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Donna was born on February 13, 1943 in West Carthage, the daughter of Charles and Lois (Campbell) Moore.
She graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1960. Donna grew up in Elmdale and lived most of her life in Ogdensburg, recently moving to United Helpers Canton.
Donna was employed for many years at ACME Markets until its closing. She also employed by Mitel as a payroll clerk and then as a secretary for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in Norwood until her retirement.
She enjoyed reading, camping, watching NASCAR rooting for Mark Martin and Kevin Harvick, and spending time with her family.
Donna had previously been married to Larry Fishbeck and Dale Bombard.
She is survived by her children Nancy Hazelton and her companion Haskell Sobon of Ogdensburg, Linda and Jeff Jones of Gouverneur and a stepson Peter Bombard of Fort Wayne, Indiana, 5 grandchildren, and a great grandchild. Donna is also survived by her sister Deb and Kenneth Showalter of Florida and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother and stepfather Lois and Frederick Nicholl, her father Charles Moore, and her brother Frederick F. “Tab” Nicholl.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Donna are suggested to United Helpers Rehab and Senior Care, 205 State Street Road, Canton, NY 13617, attn: activities dept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.