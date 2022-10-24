OGDENSBURG — Donna Bombard, 79, passed away on Saturday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, and a celebration of life will be held at her daughter Linda Jones’ home at 3 Piney River Road, Gouverneur, on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 1 p.m. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Donna Bombard
