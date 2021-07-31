Donna E. Fields, 72, Dexter, NY, died July 29, 2021, at her home under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Donna was born in Youngstown, NY on October 12, 1948, daughter of Ambrose G. and Evelyn J. (Wheeler) Fields. Donna has been a resident of the ARC family since childhood. she loved drinking coffee and her teddy bearers.
Surviving are two brothers and a sister in-law, Robert (Kathryn) Watertown, Joseph, Saint Petersburg, FL, and several nieces nephews and cousins. A twin brother Donald died before her.
A graveside service for Donna will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm in North Watertown Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Conger officiating. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com Contributions may be made to The ARC of Jefferson St. Lawrence, PO Box 41, Watertown, NY 13601
