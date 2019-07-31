GOUVERNEUR – Funeral services for 59 year old Donna E. Miller, a resident of 611 Hermon Road, Gouverneur, will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in Pleasant Mound Cemetery and following the services, all are welcome to a luncheon to be held at the Colton Fire Station. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. Mrs. Miller passed away, Monday July 29, 2019 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Renee and Duane Stamper, Gouverneur; her two grandchildren, Caleb and Rochelle Stamper; her seven brothers, John and Patricia Scovil, Camden; Ernest and Sharon Scovil, Parishville; James and Bonnie Scovil, Parishville; Floyd and Susette Scovil, Colton; Gerald Scovil, Parishville; Earl Scovil, Parishville and Donald and Kimberly Scovil, Canton along with several nieces and nephews. Donna was pre-deceased by her husband John H. Miller, and a brother Terry Scovil.
Born on March 24, 1960, to the late Ernest and Marion Phillips Scovil, Donna married John H. Miller on September 18, 1987. They were married 19 years before he passed away on April 1, 2007. She was a self-employed working their dairy farm J+J Acres Dairy Farm as well as being a homemaker. Donna enjoyed puzzles, sewing, going to the fair, playing cards, board games and spending time with her family, especially her two beloved grandchildren. Memorial donations in Donna’s memory can be made to any local cancer organization and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Donna E. Miller.
