Donna E. Pooler ascended to heaven on February 10, 2021 after a very brief stay in hospice care in The Villages, FL where she passed peacefully after a tough battle with aspiration pneumonia.
Loved by all, she is importantly valued and remembered as Mother, Wife, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Friend, Neighbor, Co-worker, Legal Adviser, and Life Coach. Words cannot fully express what she gave to us all. Those connections shall be our memories. All along the way was this quiet love of hers, a love that was so powerful – coupled with her own brand of wisdom. She offered unwavering love without judgement, advice without demands, communication without conflict. There was always a ‘peace’ in knowing she was there for you.
Donna Esther Eysaman was born to Leon John Eysaman and Esther Louise Goodnough Eysaman on June 25th (year not disclosed purposely) in Gouverneur, NY. Donna is the wife of Robert C. Pooler, married 4/13/1982, having spent nearly 39 years in marriage. They were Watertown and Chaumont, NY residents until 1997 when they built their new home and moved to The Villages, FL in the village of Palo Alto.
Donna is the most wonderful mother to: Lawrence J. Coburn (Erin), Watertown, NY, Debra L. Coburn Neddo, who predeceased her, Michael P. Coburn (Lisa), Vero Beach, FL, Randal D. Coburn (Athena), Glenmont, NY, Candice L. Alguire Hensler, Lynnwood, WA, Shelly S. Alguire Richard (Mark), Panama City, FL, and Katie L. Pooler, Clayton, NY. She is also ‘Grandma Donna’ to 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, with number 14 on the way. Donna has two surviving sisters that both live in The Villages: Zoe DiGesare and Hollie Navarre.
For nearly 70 years Donna worked in the legal and law profession. She started right after graduating from Watertown High School and as a mere teenager, working for the OSI at Pope Air Force Base. After returning to Watertown she spent five years working for Attorney Ted Charlebois, then began a long career working at Mott & Wiltse for Attorney Don Wiltse. After Mr. Wiltse’s death she moved right next door and worked at Renzi & Capone for Attorney Dick Capone. She did “retire” for one year when she and Bob moved to Florida., but her desire to continue using her God given talent for both law & probate prevailed. So, she restarted her career and began working at Millhorn Law Firm for Attorney Michael Millhorn, later becoming Millhorn & Shanawany Law Firm, and eventually working for Attorney Hisham “Sham” Shanawany until her death. Her work meant “quality of life” to her. She loved helping clients through probate, and other legal matters, and they loved her equally. They appreciated and respected her for who she was as a caring human being. There was value in those relationships for both.
WE have been asked by her to continue to have good and happy lives, to continue to make her proud, and to feel the love and caring she instilled in us ALL. In giving her this gift we will more easily see that she gifted us in so many ways and prepared us well.
IN LOVING MEMORY of our Donna, you shall be so very missed.
