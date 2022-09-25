York, SC - Donna Harris Monteiro, 70, of York, SC passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Donna was born on April 12, 1952 in Watertown, NY. She was the daughter of the late Roy L. Harris and Doris Eileen Parks Harris. She worked as an insurance claims manager and was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church while living in Watertown, NY. In addition to her mother, Eileen Harris, Donna is survived by her husband, Sheldon C. Monteiro, children: Stacey L. Holden, Michael C. Holden, Jason L. Holden (Jannah), Sheri C. Browne (Timothy). She is also survived by her siblings: Wayne A. Harris (Doris), Larry P. Harris (Sherry), Helen J. Reno (Joe Coniglio), and Shelly A. Waite; sister-in-law, Tonia Burke; eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. In addition to her father, Donna was preceded in death by her brothers- in-law, Herby Waite and Tom Burke. All services will be held privately. In memory of Donna Monteiro, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton St. Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com. Bratton Funeral Home of York, SC is serving the Monteiro family.
Donna Harris Monteiro
