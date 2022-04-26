Donna Jane Phinney Tanner

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.