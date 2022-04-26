Salemburg, NC, Donna Jane Phinney Tanner, 80, of 506a Laurel Lake Road, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.
Donna, born in Black River, New York on October 23, 1941 was the daughter of the late Frederick Howard Phinney and Ruth Case Phinney. She worked in the food service industry. Donna was a member of Salemburg Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother John Phinney and nephew Patrick Bryant.
Survivors include: husband, Don Tanner; children, Satricia Rice and husband Kevin Rice, Maria Smiley and husband Joseph and Jay D. Hall and wife Amy; grandchildren, Arianna Williams, Ava Smiley, Aurora Smiley, Asher Smiley, Abigail Smiley, Azariah Smiley, Alyssa Rice, Bailey Rice, Deanna McGhee and Jamy Hall; great-grandchildren, Braxton Lee McGhee; siblings, Kathleen Barney, Frederick Phinney, Anne Tibbetts and Geri Bryant.
