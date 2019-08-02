Donna L. Clark, 79, passed away August 1, 2019 at the Samaritan Summit Village, where she had been a resident.
She was born on July 2, 1940 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Donald L. and Ruth Hall Pledger, she graduated from Indian River High School in 1957.
Upon graduation she worked at Mercy Hospital as a medical record admission clerk. In 1961 she became a homemaker and raised her five children.
She married William B. Clark on January 21, 1961 in the Village of Black River. The couple resided in Watertown. Mr. Clark worked for Conrail and Northern Glass in Watertown. He died September 30, 2013.
Among her survivors are her five children Debra L. Clark and her companion Dominick Crescent, Watertown, Diane and Richard Brown, Watertown, William “Butch” Clark, Watertown, Robert and Tina Clark, Dexter, Tammy and Jesse Allen, Watertown, 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, sister and brother in law, Dawn M. and Richard Swan, Holly Springs, NC, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her beloved husband, she is predeceased by her granddaughter, Sara M. Clark who died June 26, 2017 and a brother, David Pledger.
She was a member of the Watertown Eagles Club, enjoyed playing shuffle board, was an avid letter writer, country music fan, she was a social butterfly and loved attending all the activities at the Samaritan Summit Village and was loved by all who knew her.
Calling hours will be 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 5th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Samaritan Summit Village activities fund 22691 Campus Dr., Watertown, NY 13601.
On behalf of the family they would like to thank the skilled nursing staff, the activities director for their compassion and support while their mother resided at the Summit.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
