Donna L. LaSage, 66, of Brownville, passed away 02/23/2020 at home where she was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born on August 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Clarence and Margaret (O’Hara) Young, she attended Sacred Heart School and Watertown High School.
She married Stanley W. LaSage on October 25, 1969 at Our lady of the Sacred Heart Church. The couple resided in Watertown before moving to Brownville in 1973. She began her career working at Glen Park Elementary School in the cafeteria, Fay’s Drug Store in Watertown where she worked in the shoe department and for Covidien as an assembler for over 14 years.
Stan is retired from NYS DOT and is currently employed part time by the Town of Brownville.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and cooking.
Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Stanley W. LaSage, Brownville, her three loving sons and their wives, Scott and Deana LaSage, Watertown, Stephen and Tammy LaSage, Limerick, Todd and Carrie LaSage, Brownville, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, three sisters and their husbands, Sharon and Robert Marshall, Syracuse, Karen and Donald Hall, NC, Dorinda Stickel and her companion Kevin Brouse, Watertown, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents a brother, Kevin Young passed away before her.
The funeral service will be held 02/28/2020 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. Calling hours will precede the service 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrcuefh.com
