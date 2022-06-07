Donna M Hoover, widow of Earl “red” Hoover passed away at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown, on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. She was 85 years old.
The daughter of Leland Dasno and Ardis (Baker) Dasno, she was born on February 25, 1937 in Carthage, NY.
Donna and Earl Hoover were married on November 7, 1975. She was a homemaker who cared deeply for her friends and family.
Donna is predeceased by her husband Earl Hoover, who passed away in April of 2018, and sister Karen Bauder.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Martin of Watertown, James Joseph and wife Christine of Adams, Tina Belair of Croghan, Linda Hoover of Watertown, Ronald Hoover and wife Debby of Ohio, David Hoover and wife Maryann of Carthage, Donald Hoover and wife April of Ohio, Susan Hamby and husband Rick of New York, Anette Laurence of Watertown, Marilyn Hamblin of Antwerp, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Richard Dasno of Adams, and nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at aNew Way Assembly of God Church, Haley St., Watertown, NY at 11 AM Friday, June 10. Interment to follow at North Watertown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to aNew Way Assembly of God Church or to Hospice of Jefferson County Watertown, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
