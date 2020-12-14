EDWARDS – Donna M. Knowlton, age 79, of Edwards, passed away on December 12, 2020.
There will be a graveside service held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
