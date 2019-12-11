Donna M. Meacham
Massena: Donna M. Meacham, age 70, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home. Friends and family may be received on Sunday December 15, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Massena.
Donna was born on June 18, 1949 in Potsdam, the daughter of Harold and Elaine (Ploof) Votra. She graduated from Massena High School and married Todd W. Meacham on June 21, 1969 at Sacred Heart Church, he predeceased her in 2005. Donna worked as a Nurses Aid at the Highland Nursing Home for a few years and later at Hannaford in the bakery for 10 years. She enjoyed going to the casino, getting her hair and nails done, tending to her flowers and baking. Donna volunteered at the Massena Memorial Hospital, but most of all enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Massena Memorial Auxiliary and Massena Senior Citizens.
Donna is survived by a son, Todd Jr. and wife Hazel of Brasher; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Kristen and Melinda, Jayden and Jaylyn Meacham and Jerome Llaguno; three great grandchildren LiLi, Julian, Olivia and Hailie; her siblings, Cynthia Lawrence, Edward Votra, Carol (Bill) Culican, and Sally (Jim) Villnave; a sister in law, Elaine DiTullio; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sisters, Linda Votra, Ann Badger, Pauline DeCapiro and Philomena; brothers, Vincent and Eugene DiTullio.
Memorial contributions in Donna’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 329, Massena, NY 13662. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
