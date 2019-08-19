Donna M. Smith, 70, Watertown passed away Friday, August 16th at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown where she had been a patient since August 12th.
A memorial service will be at 1 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday beginning at 11 am until the time of the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Smith, Watertown; Arthur H. (Jessica Pitcher) Smith, Watertown; grandchildren, Levi Smith, McKayla M. Gibeau, Mackenzie S. Smith, 2 sisters, Melanie A. Ruttan, Sandra Maracle, 2 brothers, Howard and Stanley Robinson. Also surviving is the father to her children, Arthur Smith Jr., and several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Watertown, January 3, 1949, a daughter to the late Howard and Betty Nugent Jones. Donna graduated from Watertown High School in 1969 and worked for several years as a waitress at Moe’s Diner and sold Avon for several years.
Donna married Arthur Smith, Jr., on January 3, 1970 in Watertown, NY. The marriage ended in a divorce.
Donna looked forward to the time she spent with her family and friends, her wishes were to have a celebration of her life which will take place at Artie’s Tavern following the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
