Donna M. Widrick, 70, of Cazenovia, formerly of Belleville and wife of David Widrick, passed away Sunday morning on April 19th, 2020 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
The funeral for Donna will be Saturday afternoon for family at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will be in the Woodville Mennonite Cemetery, Town of Ellisburg. Friends may call beginning at noon with strict social distancing requirements adhered to, meaning masks with limited number of callers allowed inside at a time.
Donna is survived by her husband David, two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Sherry, Florida, Greg and Nichole, Cazenovia; her grandchildren Trent, Tori, Mercedes, Faith, Tallon and Kaiden; two sisters Patty May Nash, Myrtle Beach and Lori Gushlaw, Sandy Pond; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Anna May Bovee.
Donna was born in Watertown June 1, 1949, a daughter to Dexter and Pauline Cobb Pitkin. She graduated from Adams High School, Jefferson Community College and the Syracuse Community General college with her master’s degree in the Nurse Practitioner program.
She married David Widrick at the Belleville United Methodist Church.
Following her education, Donna worked in Pulaski for Dr. Hollis and was the school nurse at Belleville Central School. She later became the Director of Program Services for Planned Parenthood, and then Director of Ambulatory Care Services at Mercy Hospital.
Donna also served as Executive Director of the Northern New York Cerebral Palsy Association. She later was a Nurse Practitioner with Dr. Curtis in Watertown. After a few years she moved with David to Cazenovia. While there she worked as a Nurse Practitioner for Syracuse Orthopedic Services (S.O.S.) for several years before retiring.
She was a member and past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Donna was also a partner in the Subway shop in Cazenovia for several years with David before it was sold for his retirement. She was an active member of the Community Services board in Watertown.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you so chose, please make a donation in Donna’s name to Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, New York, who provided Donna with the best care for over two and a half years. Donations can be sent to Crouse Community Center; 101 South Street, Morrisville, New York 13408 Attention: Nancy O’Neill or on their website at www.crousecommunity.com.
The funeral service will be streamed online on the funeral home facebook page, Reed & Benoit / Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc. beginning at 1:45 pm on Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
