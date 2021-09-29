Oneida - Donna Marie Sterling, 70, died on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Upstate Medical University.
Donna was born on February 2, 1951, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Robert and Audrey Willis Gilbert. In her younger years, she was raised living part time in Rome, and part time in Ogdensburg.
Donna graduated from Rome Catholic Academy and furthered her education at Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg. Donna spoke fondly of her time working in day care.
Later in her career path, she worked at Rome Cable. Her final career was at the Oneida County Office for the Aging as an advocate for the elderly. She made lasting relationships with those she assisted. Donna found the rewards of helping and advocating for those in need.
In her retirement, she enjoyed caring for her grand nieces and nephews. Donna
had many talents, she was an avid artist, writer and poet. She was a life-long caregiver to many, sharing of herself, out of her love for others. A devoted and loving mother, she embraced her life-long relationship and was extremely proud of her daughter, Sarah.
Donna is survived by her daughter Sarah; her former husband Jeff; step-son Nathan; siblings: Barbara, Jackie, Jo, Tari, Michael, and Gary; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Donna was predeceased by her brother Martin.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna will be celebrated on Friday at 1:00 PM, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Oneida. Her visitation will be held prior to the funeral mass from 12:00-1:00 PM at the church. Interment will be in Constantia Rural Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Coolican-McSweeney & Paul Funeral Home. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: coolican-mcsweeney.com
