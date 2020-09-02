Donna S. Kowalick, 83, of Watertown, NY passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County after a brave 5-year battle with Melanoma.
Donna was born August 23, 1937 in Watertown, daughter of Oliver and Mary LaClair. She attended Watertown High School and the Albany School of Nursing, where she was a graduate of the LPN program. Donna worked as a nurse at Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
On February 14, 1958, she married her childhood sweetheart Robert M. Kowalick. They met as children when he moved to Butterfield Avenue in fifth grade, living two houses down from each other. They grew up together and have been a part of each other’s lives for over 70 years.
Family was the most precious thing to Donna and her love has been a great gift to all of us. She was blessed with four children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and loved to be involved in their activities. She attended countless sporting events, school functions, graduations, birthday parties, holidays, and trips near and far. It was a privilege to have her be a part of so many of these events throughout our lives.
Donna was an avid photographer. Her photos of the last 60 years are everlasting and provide her family with wonderful memories of everyday happenings, milestones large and small, and countless holidays and celebrations. She loved spending holidays with her family, especially Christmas. She loved to travel and was fortunate to have visited many different countries and places across the US. She enjoyed watching sunsets, seeing the leaves change in the fall, and enjoyed going apple picking every year. Her happy place was out back by the pool with her beautiful flower gardens in the summer, and the whole family has enjoyed many wonderful times there.
She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Kowalick, a daughter, Kimberly A. Kowalick, 3 sons, Robert M. Kowalick Jr. (Laurie), Michael D. Kowalick (Michelle), and Stephen M. Kowalick, a sister, Mary (Ron) Powers, a brother Oliver (Mary Ann) LaClair, her eight grandchildren, Shannon (Dan), Nick, Alyse, Alek, Sean, Andy, Michaela, and Kaelan, and six great-grandchildren, Daniel, Evelyn, Robert, Isabella, Braeden, and Tatum.
A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Church in Watertown on Saturday, September 5th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
