Donna Sheldon Powers Barber passed away on September 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her beloved family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born October 30, 1942 in Lyons, NY, the third of six daughters born to Fremont and Sallie Powers. She married Thomas Barber on June 16th, 1962 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown where true to her generous nature, she waited to be married until her father had caught his limit on the opening day of Bass Season.
Donna graduated from Watertown High School and Central City Business Institute. She worked in banking for 19 years and was active in many local charity and athletic organizations.
Donna had a lifetime of service to Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown. She was honored in 2018 for her 52 years of service to the Altar Guild and named Directress Emerita for her exemplary and faithful service. She will end her journey at services 2 pm Thursday, September 19th at Trinity Episcopal Church, Sherman Street in Watertown.
Donna and her husband Tom established deep roots in the local community and they shared of love for both travel and friendship. Together with their friends of more than 40 years, they vacationed from Alaska to Mexico, from Arizona to Maine and throughout the Caribbean and United States. They loved spending time at their camp in Harrisville, NY where the stories and laughter could be heard for miles.
If you spent any time at all at the Barber home, you were among friends. Often referred to as a revolving door on the back porch, it was a constant haven for friends and family. Donna was a safe place to fall, a fun person to be with, a
devoted mother and grandmother, and a beloved sister and friend. She retained friendships from her childhood in Watertown and her summers on Round Island on the St. Lawrence River. She was a favorite aunt, a perfect sister, a best friend, and the heart of her large family.
Donna is survived by her husband Tom and their children Andy (Mary) and Jim (Cindy) Barber and Elizabeth (Todd) Yurack all of the local area, her sisters Neil, Jean, Kinny, and Sue, and her brother in law George (Shirley) Barber and sister in law, Carol Shepherd. She was the devoted and proud grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 8. A friend to many, she will be deeply missed.
Prior to her death, Donna joined her sisters in establishing the Fremont and Sallie Powers Family Community Fund, c/o North Country Community Foundation to honor her parents and contribute to the local organizations she cared deeply about. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the family foundation, Hospice of Jefferson County or Trinity Episcopal Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
