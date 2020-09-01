Donna Sue Kowalick, 83, wife of Robert Kowalick, passed away Tuesday September 1st, 202 at the Hospice House with her family at her side.
The Memorial Mass for Donna will be 10 am Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at Holy Family Church. A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.