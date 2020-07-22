NORWOOD – A Celebration of Life for 87 year old Dora A. Waite, a resident of 22 River Street, Norwood, will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid, NY from 1:30 – 4 p.m. Mrs. Waite passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Dora A. Waite.
