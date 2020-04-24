NORWOOD— Services for 87 year old Dora A. Waite, a resident of 22 River Street, Norwood, will be held at a later date due to the current restrictions to the COVID-19 outbreak. A private visitation for the family will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Waite passed away peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. She is survived by her son Robert and Lisa Waite of Norfolk; three daughters, Sandra and Donald Colbert of Norwood; Judith Weaver of Norwood and Susan and Rob Kaine of Virgina. Dora is also survived by her beloved 22 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren and a brother, Robert and Valery Haggett of Norwood as well as several nieces and nephews. Dora was pre-deceased by her husband Robert W. Waite; two sons Rollin and Kenneth Waite and a brother, Roger Haggett.
Born on April 19, 1933 in Potsdam, NY to the late Rollin R. and Nina Randall Haggett, she would later marry Robert W. Waite on November, 27, 1951. Dora was a dedicated homemaker, taking care of her family and in her free time enjoyed woodworking, crafts, sewing and gardening. However, she found her most enjoyment came with spending time with her loving family and loved her animals, especially her dog Dusty. She was a past communicant of the Dailey Ridge Church in Norwood. Memorial contributions in Dora’s name can be made to a local animal shelter or cancer center of your choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Dora A. Waite.
