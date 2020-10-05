CARTHAGE -- Doreen E. Hobart, 77, passed away early Saturday morning at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, where she had been a resident.
Born in Carthage on March 20, 1943, the daughter of Andrew and Geraldine Bishop Burr, she attended local schools. She was employed as a nurses aide at the former Greenbriar and Country Manor Nursing Home, now known as Carthage Center.
She married Lloyd Hobart on May 19, 1963; Mr. Hobart died on August 16, 2019.
Doreen is survived by two sons and their wives; Lloyd & Kelli Hobart, Carthage and Daniel & Katherine Hobart of Ilion, NY. Also surviving are her siblings; David Burr, Shirley Gardner, Sharon Tuttle and Evelyn Sanders, along with 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Lloyd, her son Jeffery Hobart and her brothers, Calvin, Andy and Gary Burr.
A funeral service for Mrs. Hobart will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, with the Rev. Dominic J Kriegbaum, Pastor of the Anew Way Assembly of God officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Please respect all social distancing and mask protocols.
Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
