HERMON – Doreen M. Byrns, age 79, of Hermon, passed away on September 3, 2019 at home.
Doreen was born on January 7, 1940 in the town of Gouverneur. She was a daughter of the late Arnold D. and Ardis B. (Venton) Byrns. She attended school in Hailesboro and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1957. Doreen continued her education at SUNY Albany, studying social studies before receiving her Associate degree as a Veterinary Technician from SUNY Delhi in 1975.
Miss Byrns worked as a Veterinary Technician from 1975 until her retirement in 2003. She had worked for the Great Net Animal Hospital as well as the Bide-A-Wee Home Association Animal Hospital on Long Island.
Doreen lived on Long Island from 1976 until moving back to Northern New York in Hermon upon her retirement. She loved animals, her church and tending her garden and provided altar flowers for the Hermon Methodist Church for many years.
Her survivors include two brothers and their wives, Mark and Lori Byrns of Middlebury, CT, Brian and Cassie Byrns of Fayetteville, NY; and three sisters, Sandra and Luther Cole of PA, Gail Thomas of Gouverneur, and Sharon and David McWilliam of Ottawa, Canada. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. immediately followed by her funeral service at 3:00 p.m. officiated by John Frary. Burial will take place in the Spragueville Cemetery.
Donations given in memory of Doreen may be made to the Seven Steeples Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.