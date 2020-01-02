Madrid — Doreen M. Pryce, 74 passed away on December 30, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. There will be no calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
She was born on April 14, 1945, daughter of the late William Francis Luther and Irene Mae Barkley Luther Shepard. She attended Madrid Waddington and Norwood Norfolk School. She was predeceased by her late husband William Jandrew in 1981. Doreen married Larry D. Pryce on September 25, 1982.
Doreen enjoyed bingo, garage sailing and going to the casino. She especially enjoyed camping at the Oswegatchie River and the many new friends she would meet. She was a huge fan of NASCAR and wrestling. She loved coloring on her Ipad and just loved being with her family.
Doreen is survived by her daughter Brandi Pryce and companion Richard McElroy, two stepchildren, Chad and Taya Pryce, Dorene and Keith Wemette, five step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Two brothers; Dale Luther and companion Monica, Donald Shepard Jr. and companion Diane, her sisters; Debbie Shepard, Diane and Davie Liebfred. She was predeceased by two brothers, Danny and Duane Shepard, and a sister and brother in-law, Dona and Sherwood White.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.
Online condolences and memories may be shared in Doreen’s memory with her family at www.PhillipsMemorial.
