CHAUMONT- Dorinne W. Campbell, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home on Three Mile Point in Chaumont, New York. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Chaumont.
Born January 8, 1930, she was the daughter of R. Ward and Gladys Gardiner Weaver. After graduating from Lyncourt High School in Syracuse, N.Y., she attended SUNY Potsdam State College, graduating with a B. S. in Education and permanent teacher certification in 1951. On August 18, 1951, she married Francis R. Campbell and moved first to Black River and then to Watertown, N.Y. She worked as a substitute teacher in Jefferson County schools from 1951-1972 and thereafter as a Pre-K and Kindergarten teacher in Watertown. After her retirement in 1985, she remained active in community activities in Bradenton, Florida, and Chaumont, N.Y., pursuing her interests in bridge, digital photography, and genealogy.
Survivors include her four children: Donna M. Campbell and her husband, Christopher Blodgett, of Spokane, Washington; Diane L. Campbell and her husband, William Liguori, of Ithaca, New York; Vicky Campbell Rice; and F. Ross Campbell and his wife, Mirna Garita, of Arlington, Virginia. She had five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, Francis R. Campbell, passed away in 2013. Mrs. Campbell’s sister, Jeanne W. Klipp, and brother, Robert W. Weaver, also predeceased her.
Memorial calling hours for Dorinne W. Campbell and Francis R. Campbell will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home, 12007 NYS Route 12E, Chaumont, N.Y. Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
