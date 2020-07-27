Doris A Dingman

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.