Doris Clougher, 101, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2022. She was born in Massena, NY and was a long-time Bayonne resident prior to relocating to Florida in 2013. She was a retired employee of the City of Bayonne, having worked in the Accounting Department.
Mrs. Clougher proudly served the nation as a member of the Women’s Army Corps from 1944 to 1946. She loved to tell stories of her time in the Army and life in Massena as a young girl.
Mrs. Clougher married her late husband, John Joseph Clougher, in September of 1944 at the United States Army Base-Fort Dix. She was the mother of Cynthia Clougher and Dorothy Sinko (Robert). She was also the mother of John, who died at birth, and Edward, who died in infancy. She adored her grandchildren, Jonathan Zuchowski (Lindsay), Tracey Castellano, Jason Zuchowski (Mona), and Amy Zuchowski. She also loved and cherished her great-grandchildren, Joshua and Marin Zuchowski and Kayla Castellano. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. Clougher was also predeceased by her late brothers, Leo and Guy Martin.
The funeral was conducted by Bayonne Memorial Home, Inc. on Monday, May 2, 2022. A funeral service was held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visitation took place on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be received at bayonnememorialhome.com.
