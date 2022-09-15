Maggie Valley, NC — Doris Elizabeth Rose Covey, age 92, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Maggie Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation.
A native of Canton, New York, she was a daughter of the late C. Bower Rose and Margaret Bouchard Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband, Floyd Covey; sister, Corinne Locey; and two brothers, C. Bower Rose, Jr. and William Rose.
Doris is survived by her devoted daughter, Kathe Tkachuk (Dennis Mousaw) of Dandridge, TN; sister, Geraldine LaRock of Canton, NY; brothers, David Rose of AZ and Ernie Rose (Judy) of Canton, NY; and special sister-inlaw, Jeanette Rose of Canton, NY. Also left to treasure her memory are five grandchildren, Jeff Sharlow (Billie) of Waynesville, Kimberly Sharlow of Waynesville, Barbara S. Wyatt of Cabot, AR, Carole Messer (Shane) of Waynesville, and Jacquelyn Olmstead (Sammy King) of Alexan- der, NC; six great-grandchildren;
three great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.
At Doris’ request, no services will be held. Burial will be in Crary Mills, New York.
The care of Mrs. Covey has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home of Waynesville and an online memorial register is available at “Obituaries” at www.wellsfu- neralhome.com.
