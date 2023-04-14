Doris Ellen Terrillion, of Liverpool, passed away on April 8, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. A graduate of West Carthage High School; she received her Bachelors degree in nursing from SUNY of Syracuse. She retired from Hutching’s after 23 years of service. While working Doris continually attended classes and schooling to further her knowledge. Doris attended North Central Church, and in her free time she enjoyed reading, meditating on her bible readings and visiting with family. She was predeceased by her husband, Hubert, two sisters, Gladys and Amy; two grandchildren, Alex and Anthony. She is survived by two daughters, Anne Marie (Ken) McGee, Karen (Mike) Sanderson Williams; two sons, Alan (Jacque) Terrillion and Dale Terrillion; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; and her brother Merlin (Joanne) Tousant.Following Doris’ wishes there will be no services.To share a memory of Doris with the family, please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com
