Little Valley - Doris G. DeBoy, 72, formerly of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away after a long battle with cancer on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Olean General Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1949 in Salamanca, daughter of the late Edgar and Evelyn (McKay) Grover.
Miss DeBoy previously was the deli manager at Parkview in Salamanca before moving to Three Mile Bay where she worked at Carmen’s Cape Dairy, becoming its manager. She was a member of the Cape Vincent American Legion Auxiliary.
Miss DeBoy is survived by a son, Brian (Kirsta) DeBoy of Bulverde, TX, and two daughters; Renee (John) Capuano and Christine DeBoy of Homosassa, FL. Also surviving is a brother, Michael Grover of Medina, three sisters; Cheryl (Steven) Crowley of Ellicottville, Helen (Jim) Barbaglia of Jordan, and Linda (Doug) Meyer of Concord, NC and two brother-in-laws; George Shroder of Little Valley and Lee Nickerson of Newfane, as well many grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Doris is predeceased by two brothers; Charles Grover and James Milks, and two sisters; Joyce Nickerson and Janice Shroder.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Roswell Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
